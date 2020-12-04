IRCTC shares zoom 11% as travel-related stocks jump

Shares of IRCTC today zoomed amid high volumes as covid vaccine related optimism continue to boost travel related stocks. IRCTC shares rose 11% to ₹1530.50. Shares of India's biggest airline operator InterGlobe today surged 5% to ₹1732 while SpiceJet jumped 9% to ₹88.25.

IRCTC shares have rebounded sharply from its March lows of ₹774 though shares are still off their 52-week highs of ₹1,995, hit earlier in February.

IRCTC, a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways, is the only entity authorized by the Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

IRCTC is one of the top picks of Ventura Securities, which has a target price of ₹2,000 on the stock.

"IRCTC enjoys a competitive edge in its pricing of packaged drinking water and its e-catering services enjoy strong growth prospects given that customer preferences are shifting towards food aggregators and cloud kitchen services. The recent encouraging announcement of a breakthrough in the production of a Covid-19 vaccine raises hopes that normalcy should return sooner than later. While the FY21 performance will be impacted, we expect a strong pick-up in FY22/23," the brokerage said.

The railways had last month suspended the operations of its corporate trains run by the IRCTC from Lucknow to Delhi and Ahmedabad to Mumbai as they found few takers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways, had restarted the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains from October 17, after it was suspended due to the pandemic.

Airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights, up from the existing 70%, in a further relaxation of restrictions in the sector hammered by the covid-19 pandemic. IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on Thursday announced that the airline will remove its leave without pay (LWP) program for senior employees from January 1 next year in anticipation of improved revenues.













