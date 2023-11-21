IRCTC stock jumps over 2.5% as Railway Board grants approval for seven-year tenders
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares surge 2.65% as Ministry of Railways grants permission for long-term tenders.
In Tuesday's trading session, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares experienced a 2.65% surge, reaching ₹719.90 apiece. This boost followed the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) granting approval to the company to engage in long-term tenders spanning 7 years (comprising an initial term of 5 years with the potential for an additional 2 years based on satisfactory performance) through clustering of trains.
