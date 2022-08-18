IRCTC stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today. Details here

In its exchange filing, the dividend paying stock had informed Indian stock exchanges about final dividend approval citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, May 30, 2022, has inter-alia recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2021-22 [@ 75% of the paid-up share capital of Rs. 160 cr.], subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This Final Dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs.2/- per share declared by the Board of Directors in the month of February 2022 and already paid to the shareholders."