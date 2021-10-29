When the stock market opened today morning, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) share price fell by 25% to ₹685.35. In the process, the company lost around ₹18k crore of market capitalization overnight. Just in a jiffy.

What happened? The government wants to earn ₹150-200 crore more from IRCTC. The stock market did not like that.

IRCTC shot itself in the foot yesterday when it decided to share 50% of the convenience fee it earns with the Indian Railways. The company earns this fee on railway tickets booked through www.irctc.co.in. It currently charges a convenience fee of ₹30 per ticket on an AC booking and ₹15 per ticket for a non-AC booking. If these bookings are made through the BHIM/UPI mode, the charges are ₹20 per ticket and ₹10 per ticket, respectively.

The convenience fee is a major money-spinner for the company. In 2020-21, when earnings were badly impacted due to the Covid pandemic, IRCTC still made ₹299 crore from convenience fee on railway tickets or around 38.2% of gross revenue from operations, which in turn stood at ₹783 crore.

In 2019-20, the earnings from the convenience fee were around ₹350 crore and formed around 15.4% of the gross revenue from operations, which was ₹2,264 crore.

What this tells us is that convenience fee is an important way of earning for IRCTC. Also, what needs to be remembered here is that IRCTC doesn’t have to spend much money to earn this revenue, with most passengers who want to book tickets almost automatically logging on to www.irctc.co.in to do the same. Hence, a good portion of the company’s actual profit comes through convenience fees.

Looking at the income through convenience fees over the last couple of years, the Indian Railways (read the government) hopes to earn around ₹150-200 crore per year.

This is a small change. In comparison, this morning, the company’s market capitalization or the total value of its shares, fell by ₹18,272 crore or around ₹18k crore. This was because the company’s share price dropped by 25% to ₹685.35.

When the stock market closed yesterday, the market capitalization of IRCTC was ₹73,100 crore. At the time of writing this today morning, it was at ₹54,828 crore. That’s a fall of close to ₹18k crore, for a gain of ₹150-200 crore, or a hundred rupee lost for a one rupee gain. Which owner in their right mind would do something like this?

The market realizes that a significant revenue source of the company has been taken away. And at the same time, the overall expenditure of the company will continue to remain the same. Given this, the operating profit of the company will also come down dramatically. The stock market does not wait for things to happen. It discounts for possibilities, which is what it has done.

Clearly, the babus who decided this did not realize that they were destroying a significant amount of IRCTC’s value instead of earning a small amount.

A simpler way to go earn ₹150-200 crore for the government would have been to sell IRCTC shares worth ₹150-200 crore and increase the budget of the Indian Railways by that amount. Instead, a market capitalization of ₹18,272 crore has been destroyed.

Of course, over time, IRCTC can increase the convenience fee per ticket and restore its revenue. But that increase in revenue will come from railway passengers paying more. And that tells us that there is no free lunch in economics.

But the bigger question will remain. Why go through all this for just ₹150-200 crore? On that, your guess is as good as mine.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

