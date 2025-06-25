IRCTC to Texmaco Rail - Railway stocks jump up to 4% after THIS update. Do you own?

Shares of railway companies saw modest gains in Wednesday's trading session following Indian Railways’ announcement of a slight increase in passenger fares — the first in several years. The revised fares, effective from July 1, 2025, are likely to affect millions of daily and long-distance passengers.

Among railway stocks Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price remained largest gainer, was trading over 4 per cent up on June 25. Rail Vikan Nigam Limited, IRCTC, Jupiter Wagons share price were also up between 1-2 per cent on Wednesday.

IRCON International rose by 0.82 per cent to reach ₹202.45, while state-owned rail infrastructure company RITES Ltd surged 2.39 per cent to ₹282.45.

Details on Railway fare increase The fare revision, expected to come into effect from July 1, 2025, will result in a hike of 1 paise per kilometre for non-AC Mail/Express trains and 2 paise per kilometre for AC classes, according to media reports

Importantly, fares for suburban trains and second-class travel for distances up to 500 kilometres will remain unchanged. For journeys exceeding 500 kilometres in second class, the fare will increase by only half a paise per kilometre. Monthly season ticket prices will also stay the same.

In addition to revising fares, Indian Railways is set to implement stricter rules for Tatkal ticket bookings. From July 1, 2025, only passengers who have verified their Aadhaar will be permitted to book Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

Starting July 15, 2025, OTP-based Aadhaar authentication will be compulsory for Tatkal ticket bookings. This measure is intended to enhance transparency and prevent fraudulent reservations.

The Ministry of Railways mentioned that these steps are intended to curb misuse and ensure that schemes like Tatkal genuinely benefit regular passengers. CRIS and IRCTC have been directed to upgrade their systems and notify all zonal offices about the changes.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.