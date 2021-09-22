Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Sun TV, Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to be among the list of stocks/securities that have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday, September 22 by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) .

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period under the F&O segment by the stock exchange.

Meanwhile, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Exide Industries, that were part of the NSE's F&O ban list on Tuesday have been removed today.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.