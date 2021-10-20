Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >IRCTC, PNB, Vodafone Idea, 6 other stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

IRCTC, PNB, Vodafone Idea, 6 other stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

Premium
Stocks under F&O ban
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Livemint

  • These stocks are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun TV, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), Escorts and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd continue to be among nine stocks/securities under futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun TV, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), Escorts and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd continue to be among nine stocks/securities under futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Punjab National Bank (PNB) have been added to the F&O ban list by the stock exchange today. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Punjab National Bank (PNB) have been added to the F&O ban list by the stock exchange today. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) witnessed a sudden slump 15% towards close to 4,995 per share in Tuesday's trading session after hitting a record high in early deals. The stock closed at 5,363 apiece, down more than 8%. 

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The untold tragedy of India's budget schools

Premium

ICICI Securities is firing on all cylinders

Premium

UltraTech's war on debt is eclipsed by cost pressures

Premium

Why Covaxin is yet to win WHO's emergency approval

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!