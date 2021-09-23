Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Sun TV, Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to be among the list of six stocks/securities that have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday, September 23 by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , whereas tractor manufacturer Escorts has been added to the list today.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period under the F&O segment by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets may start the trade in a positive note in Thursday's session as SGX Nifty indicates a higher opening for the domestic benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 58,927.33, down 78 points whereas the Nifty 50 closed at 17,546.65.

