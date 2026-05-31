IRCTC vs IRFC vs RVNL vs RailTel: Which railway stock to buy after Q4 results?

IRCTC vs IRFC vs RVNL vs RailTel: Railway stocks like IRCTC, IRFC, RVNL and RailTel have remained in the spotlight as India's rail sector undergoes a significant long-term transformation, evolving from a traditional, aging network into a technologically advanced, high-speed, and modern transportation ecosystem.

At the same time, railway companies have announced their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, providing investors with the latest insights into the sector's performance.

Q4 results 2026 highlights IRCTC Q4 results 2026 IRCTC reported robust revenue growth in Q4FY26, although profitability came under pressure. Revenue increased 15.12% year-on-year to ₹1,459.72 crore, driven by a 26.72% YoY rise in catering revenue to ₹670.88 crore. However, net profit declined 8.88% to ₹326.39 crore as EBITDA margin narrowed by 302 basis points to 27.33%, impacted by food inflation and higher operating costs. EBITDA grew modestly by 3.5% YoY to ₹398.90 crore.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, IRCTC’s monopoly in ticketing, catering and tourism plus cash-rich balance sheet make it a compounding story, but rich valuations and margin volatility need patience.

IRFC Q4 results 2026 IRFC reported a stable performance in FY26, with Q4 PAT rising 7.8% and NII increasing 4.9% year-on-year to ₹1,812 crore. The company’s net worth reached a record ₹56,748 crore, while AUM surpassed ₹4.85 lakh crore, supported by a zero-NPA balance sheet. Its strategic expansion into diversified infrastructure financing beyond the railway sector is expected to support margins and sustain dividend stability, reinforcing its position as a low-risk, yield-oriented investment.

RVNL Q4 results 2026 RVNL reported a weak Q4 performance, with profitability coming under pressure as margins contracted significantly despite stable revenue. Elevated execution costs and operational inefficiencies impacted earnings, while the closure of its Kyrgyzstan joint venture further dampened investor sentiment. Nevertheless, the company's long-term growth outlook remains intact, supported by India’s ₹2.65 lakh crore railway capital expenditure plan and a robust order book across railway electrification, metro projects, and connectivity infrastructure.

Srivastava further said that the stock remains a hold/gradual accumulation play for 3-5 years, with staggered buying advised till margins stabilize.

RailTel Q4 results 2026 RailTel emerged as the top performer in Q4, reporting a 25% year-on-year increase in PAT to ₹142 crore and a 28% rise in revenue to ₹1,669 crore. EBITDA grew 30%, with margins improving to 14%. Backed by a robust order book of ₹114.66 billion and a dividend of ₹3.25 per share, the company currently offers an attractive blend of growth and value, supported by strong momentum in telecom, data centre, and MPLS-related orders.

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Which railway stock to buy after Q4 results 2026? Srivastava believes that IRCTC, IRFC, RVNL and RailTel each play a different role in the railway theme, and Q4FY26 results make the trade-offs clearer.

“ Post-Q4, RailTel suits growth investors, IRCTC suits long-term moat seekers willing to handle margin cycles, IRFC suits dividend/defensive investors, and RVNL suits high-beta capex betters with staggered entry,” she addeed.

Meanwhile, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, while picking RailTel as the top stock to buy, said that the stock remains one of the preferred picks amongst railway and digital infrastructure PSUs, backed by its strong positioning in India’s rapidly expanding telecom, broadband, and railway digitalisation ecosystem.

“RailTel continues to strengthen its strategic role in India’s digital connectivity ecosystem, particularly across Indian Railways, data centers, broadband infrastructure, station modernization, cybersecurity, and government-led digital transformation projects. With increasing government focus on railway infrastructure, digitization, smart stations, Kavach implementation, and expanding internet connectivity, the company remains well placed to benefit from rising capex and technology spending in the sector,” Sachdeva said.

On the technical outlook, Sachdeva explained that the stock is portraying a constructive setup after undergoing a prolonged phase of correction and consolidation since its July 2024 highs. The stock now appears to be gradually emerging out of that consolidation zone and has started forming a higher-high structure on weekly charts, which is a positive technical indication. Volumes have also witnessed a pick up, suggesting renewed buying interest at lower levels.

"The stock has established a strong near-term base around the Rs.309 zone, while the major long-term support continues to remain near the March lows of around Rs.245. As long as the stock sustains above the Rs.309 support area on a closing basis, the broader outlook is likely to remain positive.

However, the stock now faces immediate resistance around Rs.330, followed by a crucial breakout zone near Rs.355. While the near-term upside may remain capped below these levels initially, a decisive breakout above Rs.355 could trigger fresh momentum buying and potentially open the path towards Rs.425–440 levels from a medium- to long-term perspective," she added.

Overall, the combination of strong earnings growth, improving order execution, digital infrastructure expansion, and constructive technical setup keeps the outlook favourable for the stock going ahead.