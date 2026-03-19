IREDA board to meet on this date to consider the interim dividend for FY26

IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency), India’s leading green financing NBFC, said its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 25, to consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for FY 2025–26, the company said in its regulatory filing today.

Further, the company informed that the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities shall continue to remain closed until 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting on March 25.

“During the above period of closure of the trading window, all designated persons and their immediate relatives are advised not to deal in IREDA’s equity shares and listed debt securities,” IREDA said in its filing.

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In a separate regulatory filing, the company said that its board of directors, in its meeting held today, approved the enhancement of the borrowing plan for FY 2025–26 from up to ₹30,800 crore to up to ₹35,800 crore.

The enhanced plan will be executed through a diversified mix of instruments, including taxable bonds, subordinated Tier-II bonds, perpetual debt instruments (PDI), term loans from banks and financial institutions, and lines of credit from international agencies. It will also tap short-term loans, working capital demand loans (WCDL), and external commercial borrowings (ECB) to meet its funding requirements.

In addition, the company has outlined an ambitious resource mobilisation plan for FY 2026–27, targeting up to ₹40,000 crore through its market borrowing programme, excluding funds raised under extra budgetary resources (EBR), as per the regulatory filing.

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The borrowing mix for FY27 is expected to be broad-based, covering instruments such as taxable bonds, green bonds, green masala bonds, subordinated bonds, and perpetual debt instruments. The company said it may also explore foreign currency bonds denominated in USD, EUR, or JPY, along with bond ETFs and other debt securities.

IREDA share price trend The company’s shares have been witnessing severe selling pressure since reaching an all-time high of ₹310 apiece in June 2024 and have so far declined 62.3%, falling to ₹116.6 apiece. The stock finished CY25 with a sharp 35% decline, with losses extending into the current year as well, as the stock has fallen another 16.7% so far.

The company’s shares debuted on Indian exchanges in November 2023 at ₹60 apiece, surpassing its issue price of ₹32. Even after the sharp correction, the stock still trades 264% higher than its issue price.

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IREDA is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) to offer innovative financing solutions for renewable energy (RE) projects, energy efficiency, conservation, and environmental technologies. As a wholly owned enterprise of the Government of India (GoI), it operates under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

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