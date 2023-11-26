comScore
IREDA IPO: Check today's GMP, allotment status, listing date and other details
IREDA IPO: Check today’s GMP, allotment status, listing date and other details

 Vaamanaa Sethi

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) IPO, which concluded on Thursday, November 23, share allotment was finalised on Saturday, November 25.

IREDA IPO subscription status: On strong QIB response, the public issue got subscribed 38.80 times during three days of bidding from 21st to 23rd November 2023.
IREDA IPO subscription status: On strong QIB response, the public issue got subscribed 38.80 times during three days of bidding from 21st to 23rd November 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) initial public offering (IPO), which concluded on Thursday, November 23, share allotment was finalised on Saturday, November 25.

Investors who have applied for the issue can verify the allotment status of the IREDA IPO on the registrar's portal, specifically managed by Link Intime India Private Limited.

IREDA IPO GMP today

Analysts note a robust investor response to the IREDA IPO, suggesting that the surge in grey market sentiment may be attributed to the strong reception of the book build issue.

IREDA IPO GMP or grey market premium is available at a premium of 10 per share on November 26 same as yesterday, which means that there is no change in GMP, according to investorgain.com.

This also indicates that the IREDA share price were trading at a premium of 

10 per share on Sunday. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of IREDA IPO is 42 apiece, which is 31.25 per cent higher than the IPO price of 32.

Investors who have applied for the IPO can verify the allotment status of the IREDA IPO on the registrar's portal, managed by Link Intime India Private Limited.

Investors can ascertain the number of allocated shares they have received by referring to the basis of allotment. Refund processes for individuals who were not allocated shares will commence on Thursday, November 30. Those who have been allotted shares will find them credited to their demat accounts on Friday, December 1. IREDA IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, December 4 on stock exchanges BSE, NSE. 

How to check allotment status of IREDA IPO on Link Intime India Pvt Ltd?

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

2] Select IREDA IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your IREDA IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check allotment status of IREDA IPO on BSE?

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select IREDA IPO;

3] Enter IREDA IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your IREDA IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

IREDA IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding, IREDA IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue got subscribed 38.80 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 7.73 times. QIBs led from the front as QIB portion got subscribed 104.57 times, Non-Institutional Investors or NII portion subscribed 24.16 times, whereas employee portion was subscribed 9.80 times.

Updated: 26 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST
