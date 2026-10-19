IREDA Q2 results 2026 today: PSU stock falls 28% in a year | Should you buy, sell or hold ahead of Q2 earnings FY27?

IREDA Q2 results 2026 today: Indian public sector enterprise Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on Monday, 19 October.

IREDA share price ended Friday's session on a positive note, closed 0.50% higher at ₹108.80 per share on NSE. The PSU stock has remained weak in the near-term by falling over 2% in a month and 16.40% in six months. Furthermore, the stock continued to give negative returns by descending 22% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 28% in a year.

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Looking at the broader level, IREDA shares have delivered over 73.39% returns since its listing in November 2023.

IREDA Q2 results 2026 preview According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the fundamental narrative remains anchored by robust loan sanctions and sustained double-digit disbursement growth exceeding ₹90,000 crore, solidifying its dominant position in financing India’s non-fossil energy transition.

Srivastava further explained that market sentiment hinges heavily on asset quality metrics, specifically whether gross and net non-performing asset levels moderate or require elevated provisioning for stressed renewable developer exposures.

Additionally, net interest margins face scrutiny as borrowing costs versus lending yields dictate bottom-line expansion in a shifting rate environment.

IREDA share price: What should investors do? Srivastava said that investors buying ahead of the print introduces binary event risk, as pre-results positions are acutely vulnerable to short-term volatility or post-announcement profit-taking.

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“Instead of committing lump-sum capital before the numbers are public, a more measured strategy involves either phased systematic accumulation near key support zones or waiting for post-result clarity,” she added.

She further added that confirming fresh slippage numbers, margin stability, and management guidance on full-year loan growth ensures long-term exposure to the green transition without bearing sudden downside surprises.

Meanwhile, Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, believes that investors can consider accumulating IREDA shares at current levels, as the stock is trading in the oversold zone.

“The stock recovered 4.21% last week to close at ₹108.80, indicating improving momentum. From a technical perspective, the stock is showing positive signs of recovery, while its current valuation appears attractive from a fundamental standpoint. Investors with a long-term horizon may consider accumulating the stock in a staggered manner,” Gupta said.

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IREDA Q1 results 2026 highlights IREDA posted a 36.8% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹337.5 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹246.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by growth in its lending business.

The company's net interest income (NII), which reflects the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 24.1% to ₹856.8 crore from ₹690.5 crore a year earlier.

IREDA's outstanding loan book expanded to ₹94,936 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with ₹79,941 crore on the same date last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.