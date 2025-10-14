IREDA Q2 results: Profit jumps nearly 42% to ₹549 crore, revenue rises 26% YoY

IREDA Q2 results: Navratna government enterprise Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Tuesday, October 14, reported a nearly 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

The public sector undertaking (PSU) non-banking financial company (NBFC) announced on Tuesday that its standalone profit for Q2FY26 stood at ₹549 crore, compared to ₹387.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This marks a 41.6 per cent YoY rise in profit.

IREDA's total standalone revenue from operations rose 26.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,056.88 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹1,629.55 crore in the same quarter of FY25.