Subscribe

IREDA Q2 results: Profit jumps nearly 42% to ₹549 crore, revenue rises 26% YoY

IREDA Q2 results: IREDA's standalone profit for Q2FY26 stood at 549 crore, rising 42 per cent YoY. Total standalone revenue from operations rose 26.2 per cent YoY to 2,056.88 crore in Q2FY26.

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 Oct 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Advertisement
IREDA Q2 results: The company reported a nearly 42 per cent YoY jump in standalone profit.
IREDA Q2 results: The company reported a nearly 42 per cent YoY jump in standalone profit. (Pixabay)

IREDA Q2 results: Navratna government enterprise Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Tuesday, October 14, reported a nearly 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

Advertisement

The public sector undertaking (PSU) non-banking financial company (NBFC) announced on Tuesday that its standalone profit for Q2FY26 stood at 549 crore, compared to 387.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This marks a 41.6 per cent YoY rise in profit.

IREDA's total standalone revenue from operations rose 26.2 per cent YoY to 2,056.88 crore in Q2FY26 from 1,629.55 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
 
Indian Renewable Energy Development AgencyIndian Stock MarketQ2 ResultsQ2 Earnings
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIREDA Q2 results: Profit jumps nearly 42% to ₹549 crore, revenue rises 26% YoY
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks