IREDA Q3 Results Live Updates: IREDA share price rises ahead of earnings today. Asset quality eyed

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:09 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Q3 Results Live Updates: Ahead of the Q3 results today, the PSU stock was trading marginally higher. IREDA shares have given multibagger returns of over 116% in one year.

IREDA Q3 Results Live Updates: The state-run IREDA is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today.

IREDA Q3 Results Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the state-run financier, is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. In its business update for the third quarter ended December 2024, the company said it sanctioned loans worth 31,087 crore in Q3FY25, registering a growth of 129% from 13,558 crore during the year-ago period. Its loan disbursements increased 41% YoY to 17,236 crore, while loan book outstanding grew by 36% YoY to 69,000 crore. Asset quality will be watched out for in IREDA Q3 results. Ahead of the Q3 results today, the PSU stock was trading marginally higher. IREDA shares have given multibagger returns of over 116% in one year.

09 Jan 2025, 11:09 AM IST IREDA Q3 Results Live: IREDA set to announce Q3 results today

IREDA Q3 Results Live: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the state-run financier, is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. The meeting of the company’s board of directors is scheduled today to approve financial results for the quarter ended December 2024.

