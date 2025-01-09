IREDA Q3 Results Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the state-run financier, is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. In its business update for the third quarter ended December 2024, the company said it sanctioned loans worth ₹31,087 crore in Q3FY25, registering a growth of 129% from ₹13,558 crore during the year-ago period. Its loan disbursements increased 41% YoY to ₹17,236 crore, while loan book outstanding grew by 36% YoY to ₹69,000 crore. Asset quality will be watched out for in IREDA Q3 results. Ahead of the Q3 results today, the PSU stock was trading marginally higher. IREDA shares have given multibagger returns of over 116% in one year.
