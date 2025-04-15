IREDA Q4 Results LIVE Updates: IREDA share price jumps over 4% ahead of Q4 results today

IREDA Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), the state-run renewable energy projects financier, is set to declare its Q4 results today. Along with IREDA Q4 results, there are nine other companies to announce their financial earnings today, April 15.

IREDA share price rallied over 4% ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. IREDA will also announce financial results for the full financial year 2024-2025.

IREDA Q4 Results LIVE: IREDA reports 27% jump in loans sanctioned in Q4 According to the Q4 business update shared by IREDA, the company witnessed a 27% year-on-year growth in the loan sanctioned of ₹47,453 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The same stood at ₹37,354 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

IREDA Q4 Results LIVE: IREDA share price jumps IREDA share price jumped over 4% ahead of the Q4 results today. IREDA shares opened higher at ₹159.50 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday as against its previous close of ₹154.15. The PSU stock hit an intraday high of ₹161.90 soon after the opening.

IREDA Q4 Results LIVE: IREDA Q4 Results Preview Analysts expect IREDA to deliver robust financial results based on the strong operational metrics from Q3FY25. IREDA is expected to report a net interest income (NII) of around 670 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of nearly 40% from ₹480 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s net profit in Q4FY25 is expected to rise 28% to ₹430 crore from ₹337 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

IREDA Q4 Results LIVE: IREDA to declare Q4 results today The board of directors of IREDA will meet today to approve the financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 as well as the financial year ending March 2025.

“This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) will be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve the audited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2025,” IREDA said in a regulatory filing.