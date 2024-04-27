IREDA share price: Experts see big upside in PSU stock after central government's 'Navratna' accord. Should you buy?
IREDA share price: After the Navratna accord, experts see disbursements to be faster as investments up to ₹1,000 crores would now require no prior approval from the central government
IREDA share price: Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd will be in focus on Monday when the Indian stock market reopens after the weekend close. The reason for this PSU stock to remain on focus is the latest 'Navratna status' being accorded to the state-owned company by the Government of India (GoI). The PSU company informed on Friday after the market close that the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has accorded 'Navratna status' to the company vide a letter dated 26th April 2024. According to stock market experts, this is a big development from the IREDA's perspective as the 'Navratna' status would enable the government-owned company to execute its projects and plans at a faster rate. Now, IREDA won't require any government approval on certain JVs in India and overseas. They said that after the strong IREDA's Q4 results 2024, this GoI's accord is a big development for the company and its shares. They gave a 'portfolio stock' tag to the IREDA shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started