IREDA share price gains 2% ahead of Q1 results today: What to expect and how to trade PSU stock?

IREAD share price in focus: Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) - Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd - hogged the limelight on Thursday, July 10, ahead of the earnings announcement for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26 ended June. The PSU stock gained nearly 2% ahead of the earnings announcement scheduled for later today.

IREDA, in an exchange filing earlier this week, said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.”

Earlier this month, the company also released a provisional update for the June 2025 quarter, signalling healthy growth in key metrics and raising expectations of a decent Q1 performance.

Meanwhile, investor focus will also be on IREDA's asset quality following Gensol Engineering's bankruptcy and ₹470 crore exposure that the PSU has to the company. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved IREDA's insolvency petition against Gensol Engineering.

IREDA Q1 provisional business update For the June quarter of FY26, IREDA posted a 29% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the loans sanctioned to ₹11,740 crore as against ₹9,136 crore in the same period last year.

Similarly, the loans disbursements jumped 31% YoY to ₹6,981 crore and the loan book outstanding at the end of the June quarter was at ₹79,690 crore, up 27% YoY from ₹63,207 crore.

How to trade IREDA shares ahead of Q1 results 2025? IREDA share price opened at ₹167.25 per share on the BSE ahead of the Q1 results announcement. It soon extended gains to the day's high of ₹169.05 per share, an upside of 1.9% over its last close.

IREDA share price was last trading at ₹168.70 apiece on the BSE, up 1.69%.

Commenting on IREDA share's technical outlook, Anshu Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said that IREDA has been trading in a tight range of 183–159 for the past three months, and this sideways consolidation is showing no signs of ending soon.

"The stock remains far from a convincing breakout and is likely to continue this range-bound movement for the next 8 to 10 weeks, barring any fresh triggers. Traders should watch the range extremes closely," he added.

A decisive breakout and sustained move above 183 will be the key to unlock fresh momentum, potentially opening the path for a strong upward move, Jain opined.

