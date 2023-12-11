IREDA share price hits 20% upper limit, rises 166% above IPO price
IREDA share price rose over 19.97% on Monday’s trading session to ₹85 per share on NSE.
The shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rose over 19.97% on Monday’s trading session to ₹85 per share on NSE. This remarkable uptick was accompanied by substantial trading volumes, and the stock witnessed exclusive buyer interest. Over the last two trading days, the shares of IREDA recorded an impressive rally of 32%.
