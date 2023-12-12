IREDA share price hits all-time high, up 218% from its issue price
IREDA shares has continued to rise since listing, breaking through the ₹100 mark on Tuesday and reaching an all-time high of ₹102.02 per share on the BSE.
IREDA share price today gained 20% to reach an all-time high, rising 218% from the ₹32 IPO price in just nine sessions. IREDA shares have continued to rise since listing, breaking through the ₹100 barrier on Tuesday and reaching an all-time high of ₹102.02 per share on the BSE. IREDA share price opened at ₹93.31 apiece on BSE today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started