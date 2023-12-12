IREDA share price hits all-time high, up 218% from its issue price

IREDA share price today gained 20% to reach an all-time high, rising 218% from the ₹32 IPO price in just nine sessions. IREDA shares have continued to rise since listing, breaking through the ₹100 barrier on Tuesday and reaching an all-time high of ₹102.02 per share on the BSE. IREDA share price opened at ₹93.31 apiece on BSE today.

Considerable trading volume and exclusive buyer interest were present during this significant upswing in the stock price. A total of 235.5 million equity shares have changed hands in the stock today, indicating strong trading activity, as per data available on NSE.

During Monday's trading session, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shares saw a rise of over 19.97%, reaching ₹85 per share on the NSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

IREDA share price made a stellar debut on the exchange listing on November 29 at a premium of 56%. The scrip listed at a premium of 56.25% for ₹50 per share on the BSE and NSE, respectively. The closing prices of the company's shares were ₹60 per share on the NSE, an 87.50% premium, and ₹59.99 per share on the BSE, an 87.47% premium.

The total quantity traded on the NSE was 5798.10 lakh shares, while the total quantity traded on the BSE was 381.55 lakh shares. On the first day, the total turnover (BSE+NSE) was ₹3393.13 crore.

(more to come)

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.