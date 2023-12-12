Hello User
IREDA share price hits all-time high, up 218% from its issue price

IREDA share price hits all-time high, up 218% from its issue price

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • IREDA shares has continued to rise since listing, breaking through the 100 mark on Tuesday and reaching an all-time high of 102.02 per share on the BSE.

IREDA share price opened at 93.31 apiece on BSE today.

IREDA share price today gained 20% to reach an all-time high, rising 218% from the 32 IPO price in just nine sessions. IREDA shares have continued to rise since listing, breaking through the 100 barrier on Tuesday and reaching an all-time high of 102.02 per share on the BSE. IREDA share price opened at 93.31 apiece on BSE today.

Considerable trading volume and exclusive buyer interest were present during this significant upswing in the stock price. A total of 235.5 million equity shares have changed hands in the stock today, indicating strong trading activity, as per data available on NSE.

During Monday's trading session, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shares saw a rise of over 19.97%, reaching 85 per share on the NSE.

IREDA share price made a stellar debut on the exchange listing on November 29 at a premium of 56%. The scrip listed at a premium of 56.25% for 50 per share on the BSE and NSE, respectively. The closing prices of the company's shares were 60 per share on the NSE, an 87.50% premium, and 59.99 per share on the BSE, an 87.47% premium.

The total quantity traded on the NSE was 5798.10 lakh shares, while the total quantity traded on the BSE was 381.55 lakh shares. On the first day, the total turnover (BSE+NSE) was 3393.13 crore.

(more to come)

