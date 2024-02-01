IREDA share price hits lifetime high after Budget 2024. Gives 500% return to allottees in two months
IREDA share price today opened upside and went on to touch a new lifetime high of ₹190.85 apiece on NSE
Stock market today: Maintaining its uptrend on the Budget 2024 date, shares of Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency (IREDA) Ltd climbed to a new lifetime high during Thursday deals. IREDA share price today opened upside at ₹183 apiece level on NSE and went on to touch new record high of ₹190.85 apiece, delivering around 500 percent return to those IREDA shareholders, who invested in the IREDA IPO and remained invested till date despite strong listing premium.
