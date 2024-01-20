IREDA share price hits lifetime high ahead of Q3 results today. Buy or sell?
Q3 results today: IREDA share price has given breakout at ₹125 and can go up to ₹172 level in short term, say experts
Stock market today: Shares of the Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency (IREDA) witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals on Saturday. IREDA share price today opened upside at ₹141.40 on the BSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹145.80 per share within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, IREDA share price touched a new lifetime high during the historic Saturday session.
