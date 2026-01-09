IREDA share price in focus ahead of Q3 FY26 results: Here's what experts expect from the PSU’s earnings

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) are likely to be in focus on Friday, January 9, as the PSU (public sector undertaking) company will announce its December quarter (Q3FY26) results during the day.

IREDA share price ended 3.3% lower at ₹141.18 on the NSE on Thursday, January 8. The PSU stock has seen profit booking recently; on the weekly scale, it is down nearly 4%, looking set to snap its two-week winning run.

In 2025, the stock suffered a strong loss of 35% compared to a 10.5% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

At the current juncture, the stock is reflecting some positive signals on the technical charts.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, pointed out that IREDA is showing encouraging technical signals after forming a well-defined double bottom pattern on the chart, indicating a potential trend reversal.

The setup is further supported by bullish divergence, suggesting improving momentum despite earlier price weakness.

Patel said the stock has managed to close above its 10-DEMA, highlighting short-term strength. Additionally, RSI has witnessed a trendline breakout, reflecting renewed buying interest, while the MACD has generated a bullish crossover, reinforcing the positive bias.

Patel added that the stock's price action has also confirmed strength with a close above the previous swing high, which improves the probability of further upside.

"Based on this technical structure, traders may consider buying on dips in the ₹145-142 zone. On the upside, the stock has the potential to move toward ₹160. A strict stop loss should be maintained at ₹134 on a daily closing basis to manage risk," said Patel.

IREDA Q3 results expectations Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, expects IREDA results may be positive, driven by a continued trend of strong loan growth and stable earnings, in line with India’s accelerating renewable energy push.

Srivastava said loan disbursements are likely to rise in double digits, while loan sanctions are expected to show a modest increase, reflecting sustained demand for renewable project financing across solar, wind and other clean energy segments.

Net interest margins (NIMs) and asset quality are also likely to improve during the quarter, said Srivastava.

"Key parameters to watch will include net interest income (NII), profit after tax (PAT), asset quality indicators, NPA ratios and capital adequacy. Previous comparable quarters have demonstrated healthy profitability and steady expansion in net worth, supported by strong growth in interest income," said Srivastava.

Khushi Mistry, a research analyst at Bonanza, highlighted that IREDA exhibits strong fundamentals driven by robust loan book growth and renewable energy sector tailwinds, though its stock has underperformed amid market volatility.

"Q3FY26 earnings are expected to reflect continued operational strength based on provisional updates showing 29% YoY loan sanctions growth and 28% loan book expansion. Also, it is worth keeping in mind that high leverage exposes one to interest rate hikes and policy shifts. Potential NPA may rise if the sector faces execution delays," said Mistry.

