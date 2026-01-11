IREDA share price: Is this a stock to buy after Q3 results 2026?

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) share price will remain in focus on Monday, January 12, after the company reported strong December quarter results on Friday.

IREDA shares closed 2.89% lower at ₹137.10 apiece on Friday. The stock has shed 6% in the last five sessions and over 14.31% in the last six months. However, IREDA shares have given multibagger returns of whopping 118.49% since their listing in November 2023.

IREDA Q3 results 2026 IREDA on Friday announced its Q3 results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reporting a 15.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,381.36 crore. Revenue from operations also saw a strong 28.2% YoY growth.

Operational revenue for the quarter stood at ₹6,041.82 crore, compared with ₹4,714.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company’s revenue from operations reached ₹6,135 crore, marking a 27% YoY rise from ₹4,838 crore in the same period last year.

During the nine-month period, profit before tax climbed 17% year-on-year to ₹1,718 crore from ₹1,474 crore, while profit after tax increased 15% to ₹1,381 crore, up from ₹1,197 crore in the nine months ended December 2024.

“IREDA's strong financial performance this quarter reflects our commitment to accelerating India's renewable energy transition. The growth in loan disbursements, net worth and profitability underscores the trust placed by our stakeholders,” said Pradip Kumar Das, CMD of IREDA.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that IREDA's Q3 FY26 financial performance shows a strong growth trajectory, with a 31% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹392 crore.

" IREDA's focus on renewable energy projects and strategic partnerships is driving growth, with a robust pipeline of projects under development. The company's capital adequacy ratio remains strong at 19.5%, providing a solid foundation for future growth. Overall, IREDA's Q3 FY26 performance reflects its resilience and growth potential in the renewable energy sector,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Should you buy or sell? According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, IREDA has spent nearly 200 days repeatedly testing the 136 support zone, absorbing selling pressure and even witnessing a failed breakdown attempt. The latest price action shows a marginal higher low near 137, but the structure remains fragile rather than constructive.

“ Trend strength across timeframes is weak, and repeated tests of the same support typically increase the probability of failure. If this base gives way, a swift slide toward the major support near 121 becomes highly likely. On the flip side, any defense of 136 backed by strong, positive results could trigger a relief bounce toward the 151 to 156 resistance band. Until confirmation emerges, risk–reward remains binary, with traders needing to stay reactive rather than predictive around this inflection zone,” Jain said.