Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) surged 11.5% in Thursday's trade, hitting a four-month high of ₹131.80 apiece. The rally put the stock on track for its biggest single-day gain since July 2024 and brought much-needed relief to shareholders, as it had closed each of the previous six months in the red.

At Thursday's high, the stock had gained 34% so far in November, recovering its entire cumulative decline of 26.3% over the preceding six months. The sharp rebound marks a turnaround after an extended period of losses.

Although there was no immediate fundamental trigger for the rally, a sharp spike in trading volumes indicated heightened investor activity. Around 11.1 million shares had changed hands across the BSE and NSE as of 2:30 pm, nearly nine times the stock's weekly average trading volume, according to Trendlyne data.

Q2 results provide a boost The recovery in the stock began after the company reported its September-quarter results. IREDA posted a marginal increase in standalone net profit to ₹554 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹549 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 14% year-on-year to ₹2,345 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with ₹2,057 crore a year earlier.

The company's asset quality also improved compared with the preceding quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.57% from 3.76%, while net NPAs eased to 1.08% from 1.23%. The sequential improvement offers some relief, although investors will continue to monitor asset quality as IREDA expands its lending exposure to the renewable energy sector.

Loan disbursements increased 31% year-on-year to ₹10,579 crore, compared with ₹8,062 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its loan book grew 15% to ₹97,411 crore from ₹84,477 crore in Q2FY26.

The company's net worth also increased 11% to ₹14,337 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹12,920 crore a year earlier.

IREDA is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) established in 1987 to provide financing solutions for renewable energy projects, energy efficiency, conservation and environmental technologies. It is a wholly owned government enterprise operating under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Share price recovery: How much ground has IREDA covered? The latest rally has revived investor confidence and helped the stock recover most of its recent losses. From its 52-week low of ₹98.78, IREDA shares have rebounded around 34% to Thursday's intraday high.

The stock had ended 2025 with a decline of 35%, following a multibagger return of 110% in the preceding period.