Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) surged 11.5% in Thursday's trade, hitting a four-month high of ₹131.80 apiece. The rally put the stock on track for its biggest single-day gain since July 2024 and brought much-needed relief to shareholders, as it had closed each of the previous six months in the red.

Advertisement

At Thursday's high, the stock had gained 34% so far in November, recovering its entire cumulative decline of 26.3% over the preceding six months. The sharp rebound marks a turnaround after an extended period of losses.

Although there was no immediate fundamental trigger for the rally, a sharp spike in trading volumes indicated heightened investor activity. Around 11.1 million shares had changed hands across the BSE and NSE as of 2:30 pm, nearly nine times the stock's weekly average trading volume, according to Trendlyne data.

Q2 results provide a boost The recovery in the stock began after the company reported its September-quarter results. IREDA posted a marginal increase in standalone net profit to ₹554 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹549 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations rose 14% year-on-year to ₹2,345 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with ₹2,057 crore a year earlier.

The company's asset quality also improved compared with the preceding quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.57% from 3.76%, while net NPAs eased to 1.08% from 1.23%. The sequential improvement offers some relief, although investors will continue to monitor asset quality as IREDA expands its lending exposure to the renewable energy sector.

Loan disbursements increased 31% year-on-year to ₹10,579 crore, compared with ₹8,062 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its loan book grew 15% to ₹97,411 crore from ₹84,477 crore in Q2FY26.

The company's net worth also increased 11% to ₹14,337 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹12,920 crore a year earlier.

Advertisement

IREDA is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) established in 1987 to provide financing solutions for renewable energy projects, energy efficiency, conservation and environmental technologies. It is a wholly owned government enterprise operating under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Share price recovery: How much ground has IREDA covered? The latest rally has revived investor confidence and helped the stock recover most of its recent losses. From its 52-week low of ₹98.78, IREDA shares have rebounded around 34% to Thursday's intraday high.

The stock had ended 2025 with a decline of 35%, following a multibagger return of 110% in the preceding period.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.