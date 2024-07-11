IREDA share price jumps 17%, surges 26% in five sessions; what’s driving the rally?

IREDA share price jumps 17%, surges 26% in five sessions; what's driving the rally?

Livemint
First Published11 Jul 2024, 02:55 PM IST
IREDA share price rallied over 14% on Thursday.
IREDA share price rallied over 14% on Thursday.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) share price rallied over 17 per cent on Thursday, hitting fresh-record high ahead of its June quarter earnings announcement. The stock went intraday high to 288 on July 11.

This surge has led the market capitalisation of the multibagger stock rise to 75,000 crore.

IREDA stock has gained nearly 25.12 per cent in the last five trading session on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On Thursday, the company released its shareholding pattern for the June quarter, revealing that foreign portfolio investors have doubled their stake in the renewable energy PSU.

As of June 30, foreign portfolio investors held a 2.7 per cent stake in IREDA, up from 1.36 per cent in the March quarter. However, no significant shareholders with a stake exceeding 1 per cent have emerged.

The number of small shareholders also increased during the April-June period. The total number of shareholders with an authorized share capital of less than 2 lakh rose to 22.15 lakh, up from 21.23 lakh in the March quarter.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 02:55 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIREDA share price jumps 17%, surges 26% in five sessions; what’s driving the rally?

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:49 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:46 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:44 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:48 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Oil India

554.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
41.25 (8.04%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.90
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
17.15 (7.8%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,460.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
98.25 (7.21%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,705.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
349.6 (6.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue