Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) share price rallied over 17 per cent on Thursday, hitting fresh-record high ahead of its June quarter earnings announcement. The stock went intraday high to ₹288 on July 11.

This surge has led the market capitalisation of the multibagger stock rise to ₹75,000 crore.

IREDA stock has gained nearly 25.12 per cent in the last five trading session on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On Thursday, the company released its shareholding pattern for the June quarter, revealing that foreign portfolio investors have doubled their stake in the renewable energy PSU.

As of June 30, foreign portfolio investors held a 2.7 per cent stake in IREDA, up from 1.36 per cent in the March quarter. However, no significant shareholders with a stake exceeding 1 per cent have emerged.

The number of small shareholders also increased during the April-June period. The total number of shareholders with an authorized share capital of less than ₹2 lakh rose to 22.15 lakh, up from 21.23 lakh in the March quarter.

