IREDA share price jumps 2% after Q3 business update. Do you own?

IREDA share price jumped nearly 2% in intraday trade on Thursday, January 1, after the company posted a strong business update for the December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26).

The PSU stock gained as much as 1.7% to ₹142.30 apiece in the early morning session on Thursday. However, the stock gave up these gains and touched an intraday low of ₹138.80 as against the last closing price of ₹139.90 on the BSE.

IREDA Q3 business update In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, IREDA reported that loan sanctions for the quarter surged 29% year-on-year to ₹40,100 crore, up from ₹31,087 crore in the same period last year. Loan disbursements also saw strong growth, climbing 44% year-on-year to ₹24,903 crore compared with ₹17,236 crore a year earlier.

The company’s outstanding loan book reached ₹87,975 crore at the end of the quarter, registering a 28% increase from ₹68,960 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the business update did not disclose details regarding asset quality for the period.

Earlier, in the September quarter (Q2 FY26), IREDA delivered a robust improvement in its financial performance. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹549.33 crore, marking a 41.5% year-on-year jump from ₹388 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations also grew sharply, rising 26.2% year-on-year to ₹2,057 crore from ₹1,629.55 crore in Q2 FY25.

Asset quality improved sequentially in Q2, with gross non-performing assets easing to 3.97% from 4.13% in the June quarter, while net non-performing assets declined to 1.97% from 2.06% in the previous quarter.

The government-owned entity is India’s leading green finance institution, providing loans and financial assistance across a broad spectrum of domestic green projects, including solar, biomass, hydro, wind, ethanol production, and energy efficiency initiatives.

IREDA share price overview IREDA share price, which gained momentum initially after its listing in December 2023, has remained under pressure lately. The stock has fallen by over 18.14% in just six months and 37% in one year.

However, the public sector enterprise stock has delivered multibagger returns of 122.28% since its listing.

IREDA shares are listed on both NSE and BSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹234.35 on January 3, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹129.10 on December 9, 2025.