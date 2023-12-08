IREDA share price jumps around 15% to hit new high; up over 100% from IPO price
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rallied almost 15 percent to hit a new high of ₹73.67 apiece on Friday. The stock has already doubled investor wealth from its issue price, surging 101 percent.
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rallied almost 15 percent to hit a new high of ₹73.67 apiece in intra-day deals on Friday, December 8, on the back of heavy volumes. A combined 11.2 crore equity shares of IREDA changed hands on the NSE and BSE in morning deals.
