IREDA share price jumps over 10% as it attains 'Navratna status'
IREDA share price surged over 10% as it was granted 'Navratna status' by the department of public enterprises, allowing the company to operate more independently and efficiently. Stock market analysts view this as a significant milestone for IREDA
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price (IREDA) surged over 10% on Monday's session after the public sector undertaking company was granted ‘Navratna status' from the department of public enterprises. IREDA share price opened at ₹186.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹191.50 and an intrday low of ₹182.05.
