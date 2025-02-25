IREDA share price rallied over 3% in early trade on Tuesday after the company received shareholders approval for fundraise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). IREDA shares jumped as much as 3.72% to ₹178.40 apiece on the BSE.

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) said it has got shareholders' approval for raising up to ₹5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

IREDA QIP proposal received the shareholders’ nod at the 22nd Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday, February 24.

All the resolutions as mentioned in the notice for the EGM have been duly approved and passed by the shareholders as a special resolution with requisite majority, IREDA said in a stock exchange filing.

The PSU company anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate various avenues, for which it requires capital, according to the notice.

IREDA Stock Price Update IREDA share price has fallen 10% in one month and 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, PSU stock has plunged more than 32%. However, in one year, IREDA stock has delivered positive returns of 10%.

At 9:35 AM, IREDA shares were trading 2.21% higher at ₹175.80 apiece on the BSE.