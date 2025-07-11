IREDA share price: Navratna PSU stock dips 4% after Q1 results 2025. Opportunity to buy?

IREDA share price: After the announcement of Q1 results 2025 on Thursday evening, the Navratna stock witnessed heavy selling in the early morning deals on Friday. IREDA shares opened with a downside gap at ₹161 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹160 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging over 4 per cent dip against the previous day's close of ₹169.64 per share.

According to stock market experts, IREDA shares are falling due to the disappointing Q1 results 2025 announced yesterday after the market close. However, they maintained that IREDA shares are still one of the quality stocks that one can hold for the long term. They said that the IREDA share price has strong crucial support placed at ₹150 and advised a buy-on-dips strategy to those looking for a bottom-fishing opportunity in this IREDA share price fall.

IREDA share price target Expecting a bounce back in IREDA shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “IREDA share price has strong crucial support placed at ₹150 and ₹130. So, one should maintain a buy-on-dips strategy until the Navratna PSU stock is above ₹150.”

The technical expert said that IREDA share price may bounce back and touch ₹185 soon. However, he advised a strict stop loss at ₹130 while taking a fresh buy position in the scrip.

IREDA Q1 results 2025 The Navratna PSU declared its first quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday evening. In the April to June 2025 quarter, the state-owned company's net profits declined 35.1% per cent to ₹246.68 crore, compared to ₹383.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

IREDA's revenue from operations rose nearly 29 per cent to ₹1,947.29 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, compared to ₹1,510.27 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The Navratna PSU company also lamented upon the Gensol Engineering bankruptcy that the issue was examined by the Internal Investigation Committee, and a complaint was filed with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for falsification of documents submitted by the borrower to rating agencies and misappropriation of funds based on the interim report of SEBI.