IREDA share price plunges over 8% as 3 mutual funds exit in March
IREDA share price plunged 8% as Kotak Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund exited the state-run corporation in March, per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
IREDA share price plunged over 8% on Monday's session following the departure of three domestic mutual funds from the state-run corporation in March. A note from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, citing data from ACE MF, stated that in March, Kotak Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund exited from the stock. IREDA share price opened at ₹159.05 apiece on BSE; the stock touched intraday lows of ₹153.20 and an intraday high of ₹161.70.
