IREDA share price tanks over 9% on profit booking, down over 18% in two trading sessions
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shares: IREDA share price tanked over 9% on Monday's trading session due to profit booking. IREDA share price has been down 18.25% in two trading sessions. IREDA share price opened at ₹101.99 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday low of ₹98.26 and an intraday high of ₹103.80.
