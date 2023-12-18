Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shares: IREDA share price tanked over 9% on Monday's trading session due to profit booking. IREDA share price has been down 18.25% in two trading sessions. IREDA share price opened at ₹101.99 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday low of ₹98.26 and an intraday high of ₹103.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, the IREDA share price, after rising from ₹32, which was the issue, to ₹125, needed some correction.

"We also need to understand that there is a worry in the street about FOMO—fear of missing out."So the retail investors kept buying without understanding what the value could be. Correction is more than welcome," said Kejriwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In 11 sessions, IREDA share price, which was listed at ₹50, increased by 124%. IREDA share price made a stellar debut on the bourses on November 29. On NSE and BSE, IREDA share price was listed at ₹50 per share, 56.25% higher than the issue price of ₹32.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO was subscribed 38.80 times on day 3. IREDA IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 7.73 times, NII portion was subscribed 24.16 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 104.57 times. Employee portion was subscribed 9.80 times, as per BSE data, on day 3.

IREDA IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 21, and closed on Thursday, November 23. IREDA IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹10. IREDA IPO lot size was 460 equity shares and in multiples of 460 equity shares thereafter.

The stock increased by 124% from its listing price of ₹50 to its closing price on Wednesday of ₹112.16 per share. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was drawn to the impressive rally and on December 14 it asked the company for clarification. The company responded the same day, stating that it did not have any positive information or any other material information to share that would have an effect on volume behaviour or trading activity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The volatility in the price and volume in IREDA’s shares is completely market driven," the company said in an exchange filing.

(more to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.