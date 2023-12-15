IREDA share price tanks 10% after gaining 100% since listing
After a robust post-listing surge, IREDA shares experienced a 10% decline in today's trading session, reaching ₹108.30 apiece on the back of profit booking. The stock was listed on the Indian exchanges on November 29 at a price of ₹60 apiece, an 87.5% premium over the issue price of ₹32. It continued the same upward trajectory for the next 11 sessions, achieving a record high of ₹123.30 apiece.
