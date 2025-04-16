IREDA shares jump 7% after strong Q4 results 2025; Is this a stock to buy today?

Stock to buy today: Shares of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) witnessed strong buying during the Opening Bell of the Indian stock market today. Extending its pre-earnings rally, IREDA share price today opened upside at ₹177.03 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹179.50 per share, logging an intraday high of over 7%. While climbing to this Wednesday's high, IREDA shares registered over 18% rise in three straight sessions.

The PSU stock declared its Q4 results 2025 on Tuesday after the market close, which is expected to attract bulls' attention. In Q4FY25, IREDA posted a sharp 49% YoY jump in Q4 net profit to ₹502 crore against ₹337 crore in the same period last year. For the full financial year 2024-2025 (FY25), IREDA posted a net profit of ₹1,698.60 crore against ₹1,252.24 crore in FY24, recording a growth of 36% on a YoY basis.

According to stock market experts, IREDA reported strong Q4 2025 results, and hence, some post-results buying is expected in IREDA shares. They said that the IREDA share price may touch ₹184 apiece once it breaks above the minor hurdle placed at ₹174 per share.

IREDA Q4 results 2025 review Speaking on the Q4FY25 earnings declared on Tuesday, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "IREDA delivered an impressive performance in Q4FY24, with net profit rising 33% YoY to ₹337.4 crore. Total income surged to ₹1,391.6 crore from ₹1,036.3 crore, reflecting strong operational momentum. For the full fiscal year, profit after tax reached a record ₹1,252.2 crore, marking a 44.8% growth over FY23. The loan book expanded 26.8% to ₹59,698.1 crore, underscoring the growing demand for renewable energy financing. Annual loan sanctions stood at ₹37,353.7 crore, while disbursements hit ₹25,089— both all-time highs."

"A notable improvement in asset quality was also seen, with net NPAs falling to 0.99% from 1.66%. These results highlight IREDA's strengthening financial position and growing role in accelerating India's clean energy transition through focused and sustainable lending," Anshul Jain added.

IREDA share price target 2025 On IREDA share price outlook, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, said, "IREDA share price is facing a minor hurdle at ₹174. As the stock witnessed strong buying ahead of the Q4 results 2025 on Tuesday, some profit-booking can be expected around ₹174 apiece levels. However, this should be seen as a buying opportunity by Dalal Street bulls until IREDA's share price sustains above ₹164. On breaching above ₹174 on a closing basis, IREDA share price may soon touch ₹184 apiece. Hence, IREDA shareholders are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹164 for the short-term target of ₹184."

Mahesh M Ojha suggested to fresh investors, "Fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying at current market price for the short-term target of ₹184. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹164 while taking any fresh position in IREDA shares."

IREDA Q4 Results 2025 The state-run renewable energy projects financier declared its Q4 FY25 results after market hours on Tuesday. The PSU company posted a 49% rise in its standalone net profit to ₹502 crore for the March 2025 quarter, up from ₹337 crore in the same period last year.

For the full financial year 2024-2025 (FY25), IREDA posted a net profit of ₹1,698.60 crore against ₹1,252.24 crore in FY24, recording a growth of 36% on a YoY basis. The overall revenue figure also grew 36% YoY to ₹6,742 crore during the year under review from ₹4,964 crore in the preceding financial year.

Expenses rose during the quarter ended March 2025 to ₹1,285 crore, recording a 41% increase from ₹912 crore posted in the March 2024 quarter. The net interest income stood at ₹758 crore, witnessing a solid 57% growth for the quarter ended March 2025. The figure stood at ₹482 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

