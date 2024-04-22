IREDA shares jump over 11% after company logs highest-ever net profit in FY24
IREDA, the leading green financing NBFC, saw an 11.40% share price increase to ₹179 fueled by strong FY24 financial performance. The company's PAT in FY24 reached ₹1,252.23 crore, marking an impressive growth of 44.83% over the previous fiscal year 2022–23.
IREDA, the nation's largest pure-play green financing NBFC, witnessed an 11.40% surge in its share price during today's early morning trading session, reaching ₹179 apiece. This increase was fueled by investor enthusiasm following the company's impressive financial performance in Q4FY24 and for the full fiscal year of FY24.
