IREDA shares: Q4 results 2025 tomorrow. Buy, sell, or hold?

IREDA shares: The board of directors of the Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency (IREDA) has fixed the board meeting date on 15 April 2025 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone Q4 results 2025. According to the Indian stock market experts, IREDA is expected to deliver robust Q4 results in 2025, mainly driven by the strong operational metrics from Q3 FY25. They said that IREDA may declare over 25% rise in the loan sanctioned amount and 20% rise in the loan disbursal amount YoY. They noted that healthy net interest income and improved margins are anticipated. They advised investors to buy IREDA shares ahead of the Q4 results 2025 announcement for the short and medium-term targets of ₹175 and ₹200, respectively.

IREDA Q4 results 2025 preview On market estimates regarding IREDA Q4 results in 2025, Atul Parakh, CEO of Bigul, said, "Based on the strong operational metrics from Q3 FY25, IREDA is expected to deliver robust financial results. The 27% year-on-year growth in loan sanctions to ₹47,453 crore and 20% increase in disbursements to ₹30,168 crore suggest significant revenue growth for the quarter. With the outstanding loan book expanding by 28% to ₹76,250 crore, healthy net interest income and improved margins are anticipated. The company's continued expansion in renewable energy financing likely translates to strong bottom-line performance."

The Bigul expert said that IREDA is expected to maintain its growth trajectory and potentially announce new targets for FY26, given its strong market position. The broad retail investor base (25.88 lakh shareholders) also indicates continued confidence in IREDA's business model and growth prospects.

IREDA share price target 2025 Advising short—to medium-term investors to buy IREDA shares, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP of Research at Hensex Securities, said, "IREDA shares are looking positive on the technical chart. It is facing a minor hurdle at ₹164. If this resistance is breached, IREDA share price may soon reach ₹174 apiece. Those with IREDA shares are advised to hold the scrip for a short-term target of ₹174, maintaining a loss at ₹136 per share."

"Those with a slightly longer time horizon may hold IREDA shares further as it may touch ₹200 by the end of 2025," said Mahesh M Ojha.

On the suggestion to fresh investors regarding IREDA shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, "Fresh investors can initiate momentum buying in ₹150 to ₹154 range maintaining stop loss at ₹136 for the short term and medium term targets of ₹174 and ₹200 apiece respectively.

