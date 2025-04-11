IREDA shares: Retail shareholding rises above 26 lakh; FPIs reduce stake marginally

IREDA share price rallied nearly 4% on Friday amid heavy buying momentum. IREDA shares jumped as much as 3.99% to ₹157.60 apiece on the BSE.

The latest shareholding pattern of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shows an increase in the number of retail shareholders.

IREDA Retail Shareholding IREDA shares are held by more than 26 lakh small shareholders. As per the March 2024 shareholding pattern, the number of retail shareholders, with authorised share capital of up to ₹2 lakh, stands at 26,48,952. These 26.48 lakh retail shareholders of IREDA together hold a 20.25% stake in the state-run company.

The number of retail shareholders has risen from 25,88,186 at the end of the December quarter who held a 19.95% stake in the PSU company.

Meanwhile, government shareholding in IREDA has remained constant at 75% at the end of March 2025.

The shareholding of domestic mutual funds in IREDA during the March quarter declined marginally to 0.23% from 0.28% at the end of December 2024.

Moreover, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have also decreased their stake in IREDA to 1.75% from 1.85% in the previous quarter.

IREDA Stock Price Trend IREDA share price has gained 8.6% over the past month. However, the PSU stock has declined 23% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, IREDA shares have fallen 30.5%, while it is down 32.5% over the past six months. Over a one-year period, the PSU stock has registered a decline of more than 7%.

IREDA stock price is currently trading nearly 50% below its 52-week high of ₹310 per share. However, it remains over 15% above its 52-week low of ₹137 per share.

At 1:00 PM, IREDA shares were trading 1.85% higher at ₹154.35 apiece on the BSE.

