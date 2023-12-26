IREDA stock declines for second consecutive day, dips 8%; here's why
IREDA shares witnessed a decline of 7.78%, reaching ₹101.30 apiece in today's trade, marking the stock's second consecutive day of decline. The stock made its debut on Indian exchanges on November 29, listing at ₹60 apiece, against its issue price of ₹32.
IREDA shares witnessed a decline of 7.78%, reaching ₹101.30 apiece in today's trade, marking the stock's second consecutive day of decline. The shares began their downward trend after reaching an all-time high of ₹123.20 apiece on December 14. Since then, the stock has lost 16.70% of its value. Investors have been booking profits following a significant surge in shares post listing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started