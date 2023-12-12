IREDA stock races to 100. What’s next for the company?

In 1994, Jeff Bezos spotted the internet boom and quit his high-paying job to launch Amazon. The internet was growing at the rate of 2,300% a year back then, so you can see what enticed Bezos to start what is now the world’s fifth-largest company.

While we can’t all leave our jobs to follow a fast-growing trend, what we can do is invest in companies that drive such trends.

We track several important trends here at Equitymaster, and one of them is renewable energy.

The renewable energy theme has picked up pace in India recently, and the country is quickly becoming a leader in embracing the transition. The government has set a target of 450 GW of renewable-energy capacity by 2030, and some top business houses are investing heavily in the sector.

IREDA, as you may know, is a hot favourite among stock investors these days. The company is a financial institution that promotes, develops, and financially supports renewable-energy projects, apart from energy-efficiency and conservation projects.

You could see it as the company makes things happen in the sector by funding companies. Ever since the company listed on the BSE and NSE, its shares have been in high demand.

On Monday its share price spiked 20% to a new high of ₹85. It has extended its rally today and briefly crossed ₹100 in intraday trade.

Let’s find out why IREDA’s stock is rising.

Retail division for renewable-energy financing

Last Friday, the company’s chairman and MD announced the launch of IREDA’s retail division, a significant step towards expanding its lending services.

The retail division is mainly focused on providing loans to borrowers participating in the PM-KUSUM scheme, rooftop solar projects, and various business-to-consumer (B2C) sectors. The same day, the company also disbursed its first loan in the segment, amounting to ₹580 million under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The management also said IREDA would allocate 1-2% of its assets under management (AUM) from domestic pension and insurance funds to renewable-energy bonds. This is aimed at strengthening bond markets both from a global and local perspective.

To boost participation from small companies, the company also spoke about taking the dual-financing approach going forward. Medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) currently account for about 2% of IREDA's total loans. To address the financing-related challenges these companies face, IREDA plans to adopt a more efficient system.

The company’s MD and chairman highlighted an example in which e-rickshaw makers financed their loans through Mufin Green Finance at 30-36% interest rates. IREDA intervened and reduced this to around 18%.

What’s next?

The bullish sentiment around IREDA’s stock is justified, given its strong ties and financials, and the government’s increasing focus on renewable energy.

The company also enjoys a relatively low cost of borrowing and has a strategic advantage as the largest pure-play green financing NBFC in India.

As India’s renewable energy sector grows, IREDA is bound to as well. Companies big and small have lined up impressive plans to set up renewable-energy capacity.

By 2030, financing requirements for renewable energy sectors such as solar and wind are expected to rise sharply, in line with the government's goal of 500 GW of built non-fossil-fuel-based electricity capacity.

In its RHP, the company said meeting renewable-energy targets would require around ₹30 trillion, of which ₹12 trillion will be from power financing NBFCs.

Market experts have predicted multi-fold growth in IREDA’s loan portfolio if all this happens.

How IREDA’s stock has performed

IREDA’s stock has zoomed over 50% in just the past five days. It was locked at the 20% upper circuit on Monday, following the launch of its retail division. On Tuesday it rallied another 15% and briefly crossed ₹100 in intraday trade.

What is IREDA?

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, founded in March 1987, is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) government firm. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

For over 36 years it has been promoting, developing, and extending assistance for new andrenewable energyprojects, as well as energy-efficiency and conservation projects.

The company provides a variety of financial products and related services for RE projects and other value-chain operations, such as equipment manufacturing and transmission, from project conceptualisation to post-commissioning.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com