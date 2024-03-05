IREDA stock tumbles 32% from all-time high; is there more pain ahead for this PSU stock?
IREDA shares continue downward trend, dropping 4.15% to ₹146.55 per share in intraday trading. Stock hit all-time high of ₹214.80 on Feb 06, now down 32% from that peak.
Continuing their bearish trajectory, shares of IREDA, a power financing NBFC, experienced a 4.15% decline to ₹146.55 per share in today's intraday trading session, following a 5% drop in the previous session.
