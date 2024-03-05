IREDA, Zaggle Prepaid, and Vibhor Steel Tubes among 66 companies to see IPO lock-in expire in four months
Data compiled by brokerage firm Nuvama Professional Clients Group indicates that 66 companies spanning various sectors are scheduled to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted in the coming four months, amounting to a value of $21.1 billion.
The Indian primary market is witnessing an unprecedented surge in the number of companies going public, with strong subscription rates and solid listing gains. Building on the momentum from the record number of companies that went public in 2023, the IPO trend is persisting in 2024.
