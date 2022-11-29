From IRFC, RVNL to Ircon: Why railways stocks have been rallying?

“Shares of IRFC, RVNL, RITES, Titagarh Wagons, Texmaco Rail and Engineering, and Railtel Corporation of India have increased by between 18 and 147% over the last three months. Typically, railroad stocks are used as a tactical play. This indicates that investors are purchasing these equities as a short-term investment wager in anticipation of a government declaration. Investor enthusiasm for the industry, particularly the publicly traded railway companies, was further buoyed by a news story that the government may sell up to 10% of its share in RailTel, RVNL, and four other public railroad companies," said Manoj kumar Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient equities Private limited.