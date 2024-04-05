IRFC, Bajaj Finance to HDFC Bank — experts recommend these 5 shares to buy after RBI monetary policy meeting
Shares to buy after RBI monetary policy meeting: Experts have recommended five stocks to buy today — SBI, HDFC Bank, IRFC, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Bajaj Finance
Stocks to buy today after RBI monetary policy: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent for the seventh straight Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. However, stock market experts look at this RBI move as an opportunity for long-term investors who want to buy banking and financial stocks. They said that RBI leaving the repo rate unchanged means no cheaper money to the lenders, which may lead to some correction in these stocks. However, they maintained that the Indian economy is interlinked with global merchandise and the US Fed has already declared three rate cuts in 2024. So, it seems that the RBI is waiting for the
