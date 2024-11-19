IRFC, BHEL to PFC: PSU stocks surge up to 6% on revision in capital restructuring norms

Several PSU stocks, including IRFC, BHEL, and PFC, gained up to 6% on BSE after the Union Finance Ministry revised norms for dividends and share buybacks. The BSE PSU index rose 2%, with other stocks like Cochin Shipyard and HUDCO also seeing gains.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 Nov 2024, 11:50 AM IST
IRFC, BHEL to PFC: PSU stocks surge up to 6% on revision in capital restructuring norms
IRFC, BHEL to PFC: PSU stocks surge up to 6% on revision in capital restructuring norms

PSU stocks: Several PSU stocks, including Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), witnessed healthy gains, jumping up to 6 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, November 19, after the Union Finance Ministry revised norms for dividend payments, share buybacks and stock splits at state-run companies to improve capital management and bolster performance of their equities.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and IFCI jumped up to 5 per cent.

The BSE PSU index jumped 2 per cent during the session, with stocks rising 2-6 per cent. 

As Mint reported earlier, the government has revised dividend payments, share buybacks, and stock split norms of PSUs (public sector undertakings) to improve capital management and bolster the performances of their equities.

The government has asked state-run non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30 per cent of their profit subject to legal provisions, according to the Department of Investment and Capital Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines on Monday.

More to come…

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 11:50 AM IST
IRFC, BHEL to PFC: PSU stocks surge up to 6% on revision in capital restructuring norms

