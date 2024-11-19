IRFC, BHEL to PFC: PSU stocks surge up to 6% on revision in capital restructuring norms

PSU stocks: Several PSU stocks, including Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), witnessed healthy gains, jumping up to 6 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, November 19, after the Union Finance Ministry revised norms for dividend payments, share buybacks and stock splits at state-run companies to improve capital management and bolster performance of their equities.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and IFCI jumped up to 5 per cent.

The BSE PSU index jumped 2 per cent during the session, with stocks rising 2-6 per cent.

As Mint reported earlier, the government has revised dividend payments, share buybacks, and stock split norms of PSUs (public sector undertakings) to improve capital management and bolster the performances of their equities.