IRFC emerged as lowest bidder for ₹5000 crore term-loan to NTPC

Stock Market Today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd or IRFC has emerged as lowest bidder for ₹5000 crore term-loan to NTPC as per the intimation to the exchanges on Friday 25 April 2025

Advertisement

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd or IRFC intimated the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd on Friday about IRFC emerging as L1 bidder for ₹5000 crore Rupee Term Loan to NTPC

IRFC Term Loan to NTPC details As per the IRFC release it had participated in a bid for RTL (Rupee Term Loan) of ₹5000 crore to NTPC for meeting part of capital expenditure for ongoing and new capacity addition program including takeover of project, renewable energy projects , renovation and modernisation program of various projects , refinancing of loans etc. on 18th April 2025.

It is in response to the same that NTPC vide letter dated 24th April 2025 has communicated acceptance of IRFC’s offer.

Advertisement

Also Read | Small-cap NSE SME stock hits upper circuit after THIS fundraise

However IRFC said that the proposal is subject to further due diligence and approval of Board of Directors and finalisation of detailed sanctioned terms with NTPC

IRFC other Board Meeting Schedule Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd or IRFC had informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/04/2025 , to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025 and other financial statements namely Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2025. The Board meeting will also consider approval of Market Borrowing programmed of the company for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank sets date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here

IRFC share price movement IRFC share price opened at ₹133.90 on the BSE on Thursday and at the time of opening, the IRFC share price was higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹133.40. IRFC share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹134.50, though it could not sustain the intra day high levels on Friday amid weak markets as stock market crashed

Advertisement